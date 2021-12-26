Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases 4,575 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.28 on Friday, reaching $348.31. The stock had a trading volume of 393,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,278. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

