Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 42,798 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 261,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,299. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

