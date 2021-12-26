Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Shares of CROX traded down $16.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,525,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923 over the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

