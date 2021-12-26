Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 965,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $25,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.83 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

