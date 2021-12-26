Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 53,539 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,475,760 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $94.70 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.