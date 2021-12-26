Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $17.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,904.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,755.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.