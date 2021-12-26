State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 820 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.37 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,296 shares of company stock valued at $47,989,495. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

