Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases $221,737.85 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.