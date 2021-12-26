Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Stride posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

