Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Hits $32.84 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $566,840.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.05 or 0.08097678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,014,898 coins and its circulating supply is 338,829,004 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.