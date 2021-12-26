SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $245,317.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.80 or 0.07997954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.71 or 0.99695374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00052550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,408,527 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.