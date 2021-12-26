Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

