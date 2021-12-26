Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 313,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.98. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 40,828 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $528,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

