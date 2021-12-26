Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $221.01. 3,342,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

