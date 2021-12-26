Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a P/E ratio of 0.72.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

