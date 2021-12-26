Terrence B. Larkin Sells 1,850 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KELYA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $676.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
