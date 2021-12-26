Terrence B. Larkin Sells 1,850 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KELYA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $676.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

