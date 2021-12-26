Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $214.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.84 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.79 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $913.58 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

TCBI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $58.56. 728,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

