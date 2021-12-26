Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 327 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 139,005 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE KEX opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.