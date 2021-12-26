The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.