The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

