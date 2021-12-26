The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,185,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

