The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $40.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 51.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $4,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,291. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.