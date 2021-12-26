The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,225,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,510,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

