Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.86. 278,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

