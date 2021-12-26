Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.83

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$139.83 and traded as high as C$150.32. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$149.83, with a volume of 46,591 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.83.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.