ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $33,321.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00197909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00059629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00227677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.64 or 0.08070606 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

