Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Tilray has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,018,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

