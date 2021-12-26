TMD Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,224 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 332,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,722. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

