TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 89,274 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 153,856 shares of company stock worth $365,819. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $372,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,787. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

