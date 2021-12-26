TrueChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.96 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and $21.96 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00394533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.