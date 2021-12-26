TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Middlesex Water makes up about 4.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.72% of Middlesex Water worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. 74,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,081. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.