TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,135,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises approximately 2.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BVN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.40. 665,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,379. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

