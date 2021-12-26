TSP Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 198,100 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,100 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 922.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 97,536 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,160,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

