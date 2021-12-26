Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $100,509,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $18,251,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

