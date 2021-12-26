Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) versus ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Head to Head Comparison

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tuya alerts:

This table compares Tuya and ForgeRock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 19.92 -$66.91 million N/A N/A ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ForgeRock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of ForgeRock shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and ForgeRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -49.97% -16.80% -13.60% ForgeRock N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuya and ForgeRock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 ForgeRock 0 2 8 0 2.80

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. ForgeRock has a consensus price target of $38.44, indicating a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than ForgeRock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.