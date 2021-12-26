Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average is $337.36. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

