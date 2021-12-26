Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

TWO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

