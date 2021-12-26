Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Reaches $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $613,457.75 and $6,354.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.80 or 0.07997954 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.71 or 0.99695374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00052550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

