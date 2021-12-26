U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,162 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $105.75 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

