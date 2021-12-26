U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $705,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.