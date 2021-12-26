U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $764,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 178,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

