U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 35.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Badger Meter by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

