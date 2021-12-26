UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Head-To-Head Analysis

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares UCB and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals -2,856.56% -60.39% -36.46%

UCB has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UCB and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 7 0 2.88 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $116.77, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than UCB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UCB and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $6.11 billion 3.34 $836.16 million N/A N/A Corbus Pharmaceuticals $3.94 million 22.25 -$111.27 million ($0.41) -1.71

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UCB beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

