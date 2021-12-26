Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 186.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 332.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCTT stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. 225,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,789. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

