Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $38.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

UNPRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

