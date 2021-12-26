United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $97,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day moving average of $200.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

