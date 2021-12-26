US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.28. 17,770,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

