US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 883 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $572.01. 391,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.57. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

