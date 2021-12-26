US Asset Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Tesla comprises about 1.7% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 41.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $58.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,067.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,842,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,048.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

