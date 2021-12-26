US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 323,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

